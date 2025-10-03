By: admin

Published October 3, 2025, in Area News, Artesian, Headline News

The Artesian CIA, a group formed to keep the town thriving not its own Secret Service, had its very first Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 27, at the Artesian Community Center and in the area surrounding the building. The weather turned out perfect for the day, and there were many activities for people of all ages to enjoy, including a vendor fair, silent auction, bean bag tournament, pony rides, bouncy houses, hayrides, kids’ games, and bingo. In addition, they served a meal for a free-will offering and had a bake sale for people to enjoy dessert there or at home. The day turned out to be a great success and will help the organization with community projects all year.

