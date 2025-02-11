Artesian Town Board proceedings

February 11, 2025

By:
Published February 21, 2025, in Public Notices

The Town of Artesian Council met on February 11, 2025, in a regular session at the Artesian Community Center at 7:30 p.m. Council Member Travis King called the meeting to order with Council Member Candi Danek present. Also present were Finance Officer MaKenna Wormstadt, Alex Wormstadt, Kaleigh Zoss, Rich Danek, Shilo Peer, Wendi Peer, Barb Metzinger, Jodi Hein, and Charles Beaudry. 

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.  

Public Participation: Discussion was held on burning in town.

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the minutes from January 14, 2025, financial reports and vouchers as presented; motion carried:  

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,186.46

Hertel, Makenna, Payroll $709.57

King, Travis, Payroll $99.74

Salathe, Michael, Payroll $41.56

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

Dawson Sanitation Services, Utilities $1,646.44

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $375.00

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $532.56

South Dakota Association of Townships, Service $222.25

Rural Ag, Service $580.54

IRS, Fees $563.72

Runnings, Supplies $350.45

Just Duet, Service $2,900.00

Kibble, Supplies $2,500.00

M&A Bauer, Machinery $1,600.00

Bob Schmit, Equipment $27,500.00

Farmers Elevator, Service $1,197.16

Old Business: 

Streets – Discussion was held on the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Code Enforcement – Discussion was held, and updates were given. Lagoons – Discussion was held. Dueling Pianos – Discussion was held. Playset – Discussion was held.

New Business:

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the 2025 Artesian Volunteer Firemen roster. Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to join the South Dakota Town and Townships; motion carried. Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the temporary liquor licenses; motion carried. 

There being no further business brought before the council, motion by Danek, seconded by King, to adjourn; motion carried.

MaKenna

Wormstadt

City of Artesian

Finance Officer

Travis King

Council Member

Published once on February 20, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $25.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    February 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    January 26, 2025 January 27, 2025 January 28, 2025 January 29, 2025 January 30, 2025 January 31, 2025 February 1, 2025
    February 2, 2025 February 3, 2025 February 4, 2025 February 5, 2025 February 6, 2025 February 7, 2025 February 8, 2025
    February 9, 2025 February 10, 2025 February 11, 2025 February 12, 2025 February 13, 2025 February 14, 2025 February 15, 2025
    February 16, 2025 February 17, 2025 February 18, 2025 February 19, 2025 February 20, 2025 February 21, 2025 February 22, 2025
    February 23, 2025 February 24, 2025 February 25, 2025 February 26, 2025 February 27, 2025 February 28, 2025 March 1, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 