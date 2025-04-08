By: admin

Published April 18, 2025, in Public Notices

The Town of Artesian Council met on April 8, 2025, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center at 7:30 p.m. Travis King called the meeting to order with Council Member Mike Salathe and Candi Danek present. Also present was Finance Officer MaKenna Wormstadt. Present for public participation were Kaleigh Zoss, James McWhorter, Darrell Kaiser, Karn Lambert, Kelsey Kaiser, Bonnie Kidder, Tammy Fridley, Greg Edwards, Lisa Kruger, Ashley Berry, Barb Metzinger, Andrew Zoss, and Hanna Peterson.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the agenda; all present voted aye. Motion carried.

Public Participation: Tammy Fridley – Discussion was held on the street that goes through their property; council will investigate starting the process of having the street removed. Bonnie Kidder – Discussion was held on work being done on property; discussion was also held on what is going on with all the cats in town.

Questions submitted through a text were answered at this time. Lawyer – Provided below is the council’s resolution they must pass with the information on cost, mileage rate, etc. Lawn mowing – The city has a hired person for mowing; they do not take bids. “Maintenance man” – Discussion was held on March 11, 2025, no further discussion has been held. Playground Bids – As time gets closer for the city to get the playground equipment, the Board will have discussions on bids to put the playset in, who is picking it up, etc. Discussion was held on being able to take pictures of the city tractor. Is the old tractor inoperable? – The town leased a tractor. With the pricing of leasing going up, the council members have chosen to invest in a tractor.

Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to approve the March Council and Equalization Minutes, Financial Statement, and Payment of Vouchers; all present voted aye; motion carried.

South Dakota Department of Revenue, License $195.00

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,205.78

Danek, Candace, Payroll $147.76

Hertel, Makenna, Payroll $707.00

King, Travis, Payroll $147.76

Salathe, Michael, Payroll $73.88

Artesian Fire Department, Services $684.97

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,646.44

United States Post Office, Fees $64.00

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $461.79

Dustin’s Repair, Equipment $1,450.00

Ellwein Brothers, Supplies $685.45

Town of Artesian, Transfer $6,696.00

C&B, Equipment $12.44

South Dakota Municipal League, Insurance $6.00

Old Business

Streets – Discussion was held on potholes being fixed on the south side of town. The Board is waiting to hear from FEMA to fix those streets. Discussion was held on Lagoons. Nuisance properties – Discussion was held on code enforcement in Artesian on April 5, 2025. Discussion was held on the Dump. Discussion was held on city phone rates (AT&T about $120 a month, Cricket $40 a month plus purchase of phone). Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to keep looking at phone rates; all present voted aye; motion carried. Discussion was held on the finance officer opening being posted. Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to accept the bid from Wormstadt Construction to put in a new steel door in the city shed for $1,500.00 and to provide proof of insurance; all present voted aye; motion carried.

Moved by King, seconded by Danek, to go into Executive Session as permitted by SDCL 1-25-2(3) Legal at 8:17 p.m. Motion carried.

King declared the board out of executive session at 8:21 p.m. and the City Council to reconvene in regular session. Motion carried.

New Business

Spring Clean-up Date set for May 10th in Artesian. Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to get a large dumpster from Dawson’s Construction; all present voted aye; motion carried. Items that can not be put into the dumpster are tires, batteries, and no household garbage. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the renewal of a Malt beverage license for the Longbranch Bar; all present voted aye; motion carried. Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to approve resolution 25-217 – a resolution for hiring the new city lawyer as reads:

RESOLUTION 25-217

WHEREAS a certain motion was passed by the Town of Artesian Council on March 11, 2025, to enter into an agreement to contract with Jacob D. Dawson, Attorney at Law of Madison, South Dakota, to provide legal services to the Town of Artesian, South Dakota, effective with the date of March 11, 2025, at such rates as agreed upon; and

WHEREAS, SDCL 9-14-23 provides that “The governing body of any municipal corporation may contract for legal services or employ an attorney under such terms and conditions as the governing body shall deem proper. Any contract for legal services with an attorney shall be made by ordinance or resolution. Such contract shall set forth the compensation to be paid and the specific services to be rendered;” and

WHEREAS, SDCL 9-14-22 Duties of city attorney provides that “When required by the governing body or any officer of the first and second class municipality, the city attorney shall furnish an opinion upon any matter relating to the affairs of the municipality or the official duties of such officer; conduct the prosecution of all actions or proceedings arising out of the violation of any ordinance; and perform such other professional services indicant to his office as may be required by ordinance or directed by the governing body;

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Town of Artesian Council to enter into a contractual agreement with Jacob D. Dawson, Attorney at Law to provide such legal services as may be deemed necessary and appropriate by the Town of Artesian Council on behalf of the Town of Artesian effective March 11, 2025, at such rates agreed upon by the parties; and further, that such agreement will be reviewed annually and extended as mutually agreed upon by the parties.

Dated this 8th day of April, 2025.

BY Travis King

Travis King, Mayor,

Town of Artesian

ATTEST:

MaKenna

Wormstadt

Finance Officer

All present voted aye; motion carried. Jacob D. Dawson’s fees are $250 per hour including travel time and federal mileage rate, The Sharp Law Firm was (old lawyer) $300 per hour including travel time and federal mileage rate.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to look into purchasing a new snack shack for the ball diamonds; all present voted aye; motion carried. Motion by Danek seconded by Salathe, to purchase wood boards and paint for the bleachers and dugouts; all present voted aye; motion carried. The 4-H has volunteered to help fix the broken bleachers. Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to hire Hanna Peterson effective May 13th 2025, as the new Finance officer; all present voted aye; motion carried. Wormstadt will stay on to help Peterson as long as she needs. Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to resume automatic deposits between the two checking accounts for $1,116.00 on the 26th day of each month; all present voted aye; motion carried. Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to look into hiring someone to update the city ordinance; all present voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Salathe to adjourn, seconded by Danek; all present voted aye; motion carried.

MaKenna

Wormstadt

Finance Officer

Travis King

Council Member

Published once on April 17, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $75.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.