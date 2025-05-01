By: admin

Published May 9, 2025, in Public Notices

The Town of Artesian Council held a special meeting on May 1, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. at the Artesian Community Center. Travis King called the meeting to order with Council Members Mike Salathe and Candi Danek present. Also present was Finance Officer MaKenna Wormstadt.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the agenda. All present voted aye; motion carried.

Public Participation: N/A

Old Business

Snack shack – Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to have Bill Pitz build the snack shack, as no other bids were received; all present voted aye; motion carried. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to have TC Electric do the electrical for the snack shack; all present voted aye; motion carried.

New Business: N/A

Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to adjourn; all present voted aye; motion carried.

MaKenna

Wormstadt

Finance Officer

Travis King

Council Member

