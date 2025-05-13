By: admin

The regular meeting of the Town of Artesian Council was called to order at 7:30 p.m. by Travis King at the Artesian Community Center with Council Members Candi Danek and Mike Salathe present. Also present were Finance Officer MaKenna Wormstadt and Hanna Peterson. Present in the public: Andrew Zoss, Kaleigh Zoss, Darrell Kaiser, Karen Lambert, Bonnie Kidder, Tammy Fridley, Greg Edwards, Lisa Kruger, Ashley Berry, Barb Metzinger, Shilo Peer, and Lori Funk.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the agenda; all present voted aye; motion carried.

Public Participation: Discussion was held on if it is possible to reopen the city pool.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the April 8, 2025, and May 1, 2025, special meeting Council Minutes, Financial Statement, and Payment of Vouchers; motion carried.

Xcel Energy, Utilities $99.31

Hertel, MaKenna, Payroll $669.54

Fridley, Payroll $108.05

Salathe, Michael, Payroll $178.70

King, Travis, Payroll $398.95

Pete, Services $688.18

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

Runnings, Materials $581.31

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,646.44

Odey, Materials $2,687.50

Code Enforcement Specialist, Services $350.98

Insurance Store, Insurance $176.00

Menards, Supplies $2,120.14

Attorneys at Law, Services $1,460.50

Midwest Fire, Services $95.00

C&B, Materials $83.82

Wormstadt Construction, Services $1,500.00

IRS, Shares $417.38

Dawson Construction Inc., Services $2,112.10

Quality Storage, Supplies $5,848.00

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $75.08

Old Business:

Streets – Discussion was held on putting gravel on the streets. Lagoons – Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to hire Shane to mow the lagoons with his bigger mower; all present voted aye; motion carried. Dump – Discussion was held on trees and leaves at the dump. Park – Discussion was held on the new Snack Shack 401 S 2nd St. Xcel will put in a new box and light in front of the Snack Shack. Games will be held on May 21st and May 28th. Discussion was held on moving the money box at the campground to right when visitors come in. Discussion was held on no update of when the Town can get the playset.

New Business:

Kelsey Kaiser was given the Oath of Office.

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA)

)S.S.

TOWN OF ARTESIAN )

OATH OF OFFICE

I, Kelsey Kaiser, of Sanborn County, South Dakota, do solemnly affirm that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of South Dakota and will faithfully discharge the duties of the office of Town of Artesian Board Member, the office upon which I am entering.

Dated this 13th day of May 2025.

Kelsey Kaiser

Subscribed and sworn to before me this 13th day of May 2025.

MaKenna Wormstadt,

Officer Administering

the Oath

(SEAL)

Discussion was held on the new safety manuals. Discussion was held on new men and women signs for the bathrooms at both parks. Discussion was held on $20 per night to stay at the campground. Motion by Danek, seconded by Kaiser, to purchase a post from Shilo Peer and have Peer Built put the post into the ground for the new money box; all present voted aye; motion carried. Discussion was held on looking into a QR code and a Venmo account for the campground. There will be a public hearing on June 10, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. for closing the street between LOTS 5-8 BLK 12 THAXTERS FIRST ADDN ARTESIAN and LOTS 1-2 BLK 13 and LOTS 1-2 BLK 14 THAXTERS FIRST ADDN ARTESIAN. Discussion was held on purchasing a new fridge for the Snack Shack. Motion by Danek, seconded by Kaiser, to purchase Mike Salathe’s fridge for $0.01 for the Snack Shack fridge; all present voted aye; motion carried.

Thank you to Shilo, Lori, and the 4-H kids for painting the tables.

There being no further business, motion by Danek, seconded by Kaiser, to adjourn. Motion carried.

MaKenna

Wormstadt

Town of Artesian,

Finance Officer Travis King

Council Member

