Published June 20, 2025, in Public Notices

The Town of Artesian Council met on June 10, 2025, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center at 7:30 p.m. Council Member Travis King called the meeting to order with Council members Candi Danek and Kelsey Kaiser present. Also present was Finance Officer Hanna Peterson. Present for public participation was Kaleigh Zoss, Tammy Fridley, Barb Metzinger, Bonnie Kidder, Brad Zobel, Angel Zobel and Karen Lambert.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Kaiser to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Public Comment: Korri Trebil asked about a car that was obstructing the alley and asked for it to be moved or if the owner is in the process of moving it. Kelsey Kaiser mentioned that a property owner needs to trim tree branches obstructing the alley. Trebil and Kaiser asked about the pipe that was at the end of the alley, wondering if it is a septic tank or part of the old sewer system. Kaiser asked about an update on cabinets for the Snack Shack at the baseball field. Some have been acquired and installed. The playset will be picked up and installed on Thursday, June 12th. Brad Zobel volunteered to pick up the playset. Karen Lambert asked when they need rock, if the board will need it after the playset is installed. The old playset will be removed.

May Council Minutes were accepted as a true and correct record with the following amendment: Page 1 in public participation remove Kaleigh Zoss as she was listed twice.

Motion by Kaiser, seconded by Danek, to approve the Financial Statement and Payment of Vouchers; motion carried:

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,103.15

Peterson, Hanna, Payroll $669.54

King, Travis, Payroll $216.10

Kaiser, Kelsey, Payroll $66.44

Zens, Daryl, Payroll $797.90

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,646.44

Menards, Supplies $647.47

Midwest Fire Supply, Supplies $95.00

Titan Machinery – Brookings, Supplies $103.99

Attorneys at Law, Services $1,523.00

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $57.73

South Dakota Department of Revenue, Fees $150.00

South Dakota Municipal League, Fees $90.00

Code Enforcement Specialist, Services $2,372.79

Old Business:

Streets: Rivets are needed for new street signs, waiting to hear back from FEMA. Gravel will be used to fill holes in the streets. Code Enforcement: The council sent out letters, and if a resident is working on fixing violations, let the Code Enforcer know. Lagoons: Grass was mowed last week. Thistles will need to be removed.

Public Hearing:

Discussion was held about which street is closing. There was no objection for the closure of the street between LOTS 5-8 BLK 12 THAXTERS FIRST ADDITION ARTESIAN and LOTS 1-2 BLK 13 AND LOTS 1-2 BLK 14 THAXTERS FIRST ADDITION ARTESIAN.

Executive Session: No need.

New Business:

Motion by Danek, seconded by Kaiser, to approve the Statement of Extension of the Joint Cooperative Agreement with District III Planning and Development for the year 2026. Motion carried. The 2025 dues are set at $472 and will be billed at the end of 2025.

Motion by Kaiser, seconded by Danek, to remove MaKenna Hertel and Mike Salathe from the CorTrust bank accounts and add Hanna Peterson and Kelsey Kaiser. Motion carried.

Councilman King tabled resolution for street closure between LOTS 5-8 BLK 12 THAXTERS FIRST ADDITION ARTESIAN and LOTS 1-2 BLK 13 AND LOTS 1-2 BLK 14 THAXTERS FIRST ADDITION ARTESIAN to the July meeting on road closure as property owners were not present.

Motion by Kaiser, seconded by Danek, to allow Finance Officer Hanna Peterson to attend SDML Finance Officer School in Pierre, S.D., from June 11-13th. Motion carried. Peterson will submit bills for mileage and lodging at July meeting.

Additional items:

Motion by Danek, seconded by Kaiser, for Peterson to purchase a town cell phone from Cricket wireless. Motion carried.

The bathhouse by the campground will be cleaned up, and the water tank is still good. Bathrooms at the ball field had an issue with the girls’ bathroom door locking, and the key has been acquired to prevent future issues. Bathroom cleaning supplies have been purchased and will be stored in the bathroom. Lights will also be installed in the bathrooms for late games. A baseball game is on June 14th.

There being no further business, motion by Kaiser, seconded by Danek, to adjourn; motion carried.

Hanna Peterson

Town of Artesian

Finance Officer

Travis King

Council Member

