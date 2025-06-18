Artesian Town Board proceedings

June 18, 2025

By:
Published June 27, 2025, in Public Notices

The Town of Artesian Council met on June 18, 2025, at the Artesian Community Center at 7:30 p.m. Council Member Travis King called the meeting to order with Council Members Candace Danek and Kelsey Kaiser present. Also present was Finance Officer Hanna Peterson.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Kaiser, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.  

Public Comment: No comments.

Old Business: 

Motion by Danek, seconded by Kaiser, to open bids for the installation of the new playset; all sealed bids must be submitted by June 30th. Motion carried. All bids must be submitted to: Town of Artesian – Playset Bid, PO Box 104, Artesian, SD 57314.

Motion by Kaiser, seconded by Danek, to purchase rubber posts for the playset. Motion carried.

New Business: N/A

Motion by Danek to adjourn, seconded by Kaiser; all present voted aye; motion carried. 

Hanna Peterson

Town of Artesian

Finance Officer Travis King

Council Member

Published once on June 26, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $12.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    June 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    June 1, 2025 June 2, 2025 June 3, 2025 June 4, 2025 June 5, 2025 June 6, 2025 June 7, 2025
    June 8, 2025 June 9, 2025 June 10, 2025 June 11, 2025 June 12, 2025 June 13, 2025 June 14, 2025
    June 15, 2025 June 16, 2025 June 17, 2025 June 18, 2025 June 19, 2025 June 20, 2025 June 21, 2025
    June 22, 2025 June 23, 2025 June 24, 2025 June 25, 2025 June 26, 2025 June 27, 2025 June 28, 2025
    June 29, 2025 June 30, 2025 July 1, 2025 July 2, 2025 July 3, 2025 July 4, 2025 July 5, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 