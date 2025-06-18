By: admin

The Town of Artesian Council met on June 18, 2025, at the Artesian Community Center at 7:30 p.m. Council Member Travis King called the meeting to order with Council Members Candace Danek and Kelsey Kaiser present. Also present was Finance Officer Hanna Peterson.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Kaiser, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Public Comment: No comments.

Old Business:

Motion by Danek, seconded by Kaiser, to open bids for the installation of the new playset; all sealed bids must be submitted by June 30th. Motion carried. All bids must be submitted to: Town of Artesian – Playset Bid, PO Box 104, Artesian, SD 57314.

Motion by Kaiser, seconded by Danek, to purchase rubber posts for the playset. Motion carried.

New Business: N/A

Motion by Danek to adjourn, seconded by Kaiser; all present voted aye; motion carried.

Hanna Peterson

Town of Artesian

Finance Officer Travis King

Council Member

