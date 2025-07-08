By: admin

The Town of Artesian Council met on July 8, 2025, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center. Council Member Travis King called the meeting to order with Council members Candace Danek and Kelsey Kaiser present. Also present was Finance Officer Hanna Peterson. Present for public participation were Rich Danek, Carlan Watts, Brad Zobel, Angel Zobel, Karen Lambert, Bonnie Kidder and Barb Metzinger.

Public Participation: Thanks were given for the flags put up around town. Thank you Barb and Mike Metzinger for the donation for the flags and to Shiloh and Wendy Peer for volunteering to help install the flags. Sanborn Conservation District has some left-over trees if the board was interested in planting some, and they will donate them and plant them in the fall.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Kaiser, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Motion by Danek, seconded by Kaiser, to approve the June Council Minutes, June 18 Special Meeting Minutes, Financial Statement, and Payment of Vouchers; motion carried.

Old Business: Streets – Patching will be done once the culverts are installed. Lagoons – They were mowed recently, and weeds will be sprayed. Community Playset – Thanks to Brad Zobel for volunteering to pickup the playset. The Board received one bid for playset installation; motion by Danek to accept Paul Weber’s bid of $3,950, seconded by Kaiser. Motion carried. Flags – Discussion was held, and flags will remain until Labor Day.

Executive Session: No need.

New Business: Motion by Danek, seconded by Kaiser, to approve the resolution for street closure between LOTS 5-8 BLK 12 THAXTER’S 1ST ADDN ARTESIAN and LOTS 1-2 BLK 13 AND LOTS 1-2 BLK 14 THAXTER’S 1ST ADDN ARTESIAN. Motion carried. Resolution was signed.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Kaiser, to sign the signature cards for the bank account. Motion carried. All board members and the finance officer signed it. Discussion was held on a mower for warranty work. Discussion was held on the West Nile Grant. The grant is no longer available, and they are working on repairing the fogger.

Additional Items: The Town of Artesian has a cell phone to contact if the community has any questions or concerns for Artesian. The number is 605-579-0147. The board kindly asks to not contact this number for emergencies.

There being no further business, motion by Danek, seconded by Kaiser, to adjourn. Motion carried.

Hanna Peterson

City of Artesian

Finance Officer

Travis King

Council Member

