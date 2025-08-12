Artesian Town Board proceedings

August 12, 2025

The Town of Artesian Council met on August 12, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. in regular session at the Artesian Community Center. Council member Travis King called the meeting to order with Council members Candace Danek and Kelsey Kaiser present.  Also present was Finance Officer Hanna Peterson.  Present for public participation were Kaleigh Zoss and Karen Lambert.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Kaiser, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. 

Public Participation: Thank you to the Danek family and Cortrust Bank for sponsoring flags. It was brought up to the board about properties needing to be mowed around Artesian. The city cannot mow owners’ property without approval since it is private property. The former Santel property was also brought up; that property is now owned by the city/county. 

Motion by Kaiser, seconded by Danek, to approve the following consent items: Council Minutes, Financial Statement, General Fund Balances, and Payment of bills as listed below. Motion carried.

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,202.12

Peterson, Hanna, Payroll 1,305.49

King, Travis, Payroll $149.61

Zens, Daryl, Payroll $797.90

Kaiser, Kelsey, Payroll $166.23

IRS, Payroll $822.76

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,646.44

Code Enforcement Specialist, Services $390.72

Environmental Management, Services $1,000.00

Titan Machinery – Brookings, Supplies $374.55

Butler Machinery Co., Maintence $1,099.53

Menards, Supplies $18.16

TC Enterprises, Supplies $3,833.69

Old Business:

Discussion was held on streets: The Board is still working on FEMA, and soft spots will be taken care of. 

Discussion was held on the lagoon: There are no updates; weeds will be sprayed this fall.

Discussion was held on code enforcement: The Code Enforcer will be around this week.

Discussion was held on the playset: The playset is almost assembled; it’s missing two small pieces, and the board applied for an ALM grant to cover some cost for the surfacing material.

New Business:

Peterson has a conflict for the October regular meeting and kindly asked the board if they could move it. Danek made a motion to move the October regular meeting to October 22, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at the Artesian Community Center, seconded by Kaiser. Motion carried.

  There being no further business, motion by Danek, seconded by Kaiser, to adjourn. Motion carried.

Hanna Peterson

City of Artesian

Finance Officer Travis King

Council Member

