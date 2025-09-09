By: admin

Published September 26, 2025, in Public Notices

The Town of Artesian Council met on September 9, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. in regular session at the Artesian Community Center. Council Member Travis King called the meeting to order with Council Member Candace Danek and Council Member Kelsey Kaiser present. Also present was Finance Officer Hanna Peterson. Present for public participation were Kaleigh Zoss, Karen Lambert and Bonnie Kidder.

Danek made a motion to approve the agenda, seconded by Kaiser; motion carried.

Public: Discussion was held on crew cutting trees around power lines. The wood chips will be going to the dump; public can take them and use them if they wish.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Kaiser, to approve the Council Minutes and Financial Statement and amend the vouchers to add Clarke Mosquito Products for $583.04, amend Sanborn Weekly Journal to $65.21 and Menards to $573.41, seconded by Kaiser. Motion carried.

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,091.22

Daryl Zens, Payroll $814.53

Hanna Peterson, Payroll $674.05

Travis King, Payroll $249.34

Kelsey Kaiser, Payroll $68.99

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,646.44

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $65.21

Menards, Supplies $573.41

Code Enforcement, Services $437.40

Insurance Store, Insurance $16,842.00

Clarke Mosquito Control Products, Supplies $583.04

South Dakota Department of Revenue, Sales Tax $157.41

Old Business:

Discussion was held on streets. Discussion was held on the lagoon. Discussion was held on the park/playset. Discussion was held on code enforcement.

New Business:

Motion by Danek, to approve the sale of city owned property at W67’ 13-16 & 17-19 BLK 6 OP ARTESIAN to Alex Davids for $3,000, seconded by Kaiser; motion carried.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Kaiser, to approve South Dakota Municipal League Renewal; motion carried.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Kaiser, to have the first reading and adoption of the 2026 Budget Ordinance; motion carried.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Kaiser, seconded by Danek, to adjourn; motion carried. Meeting was adjourned at 8:11 p.m.

The next meeting will be held Wednesday, October 22nd, 2025, at the Artesian Community Center at 7:30 p.m.

Hanna Peterson

City of Artesian

Finance Officer

Travis King

Council Member

Published once on September 25, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $27.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.