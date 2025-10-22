Artesian Town Board proceedings

October 22, 2025

The City of Artesian Council met on October 22, 2025, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center. Council member Travis King called the meeting to order with Council members Candace Danek and Kelsey Kaiser and Finance Officer Hanna Peterson present. Also present was Bonnie Kidder.

Public Participation: N/A

Motion by Danek, seconded by Kaiser, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Motion by Danek, seconded by Kaiser, to approve the minutes of the September 9th, 2025, meeting financial reports and vouchers as presented; motion carried.  

Xcel Energy, Utilities $9.11

Daryl Zens, Payroll $565.18

Hanna Peterson, Payroll $669.54

Candace Danek, Payroll $110.82

Travis King, Payroll $225.86

Kelsey Kaiser, Payroll $252.12

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,646.44

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $27.53

Peer Built LLC, Supplies $1,192.00

Code Enforcement, Services $312.86

Dawson Construction Inc., Services and Materials $2,664.16

Weber Backhoe & Trenching, Services $4,030.20

Sanborn Register of Deeds, Fees $30.00

IRS, Fees $67.42

Schoenfelder Portables LLC, Services $325.00

Weber Backhoe & Trenching, Maintenance $2,551.03

Kibble Equipment, Equipment $2,500.00

IRS, Employee Tax $890.97

Old Business:

Discussion was held on streets. Discussion was held on the lagoon. Discussion was held on the pool/campground/playset.

New Business: 

Motion by Kaiser, seconded by Danek, to approve Finance Officer Peterson and any council members who would like to attend the South Dakota Towns & Townships Annual Meeting on December 4th and 5th in Huron, S.D. Following unanimous voice vote, motion carried. Motion by Danek, seconded by Kaiser, to approve the 2026 on-off sale liquor licenses for the Longbranch Bar. Following unanimous voice vote, motion carried. Motion by Danek, seconded by Kaiser, to approve the 2026 budget; motion carried. Following unanimous voice vote, motion carried.

There being no further business brought before the council, motion by Danek, seconded by Kaiser, to adjourn; motion carried.

Hanna Peterson

City of Artesian

Finance Officer

Travis King

Council Member

