Becky Grace

Woonsocket

By:
Published August 8, 2025, in Obituaries

Becky Grace, 57, of Woonsocket, passed away Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in the presence of her loved ones at Weskota Manor in Wessington Springs.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 7, at First United Methodist Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery in Alpena. Visitation was Wednesday, Aug. 6, from 5-7 p.m. at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service.

Becky Lynne (Barrows) Grace was born April 29, 1968, to Gary and Sharon (Van Genderen) Barrows, in Stickney.

Becky married James Grace in September of 1990. To their union, three children were born. Becky enjoyed her job and the people she met over her 30 years at Muth Electric.

She adored her friends and family. She spent her days working hard, finding little ways to let her family, friends, and care teams know how much she appreciated them. Her life was marked by little joys: blooming red tulips that marked the beginning of spring, the color red, quality time and experiences with her family, and of course, a good slice of cake. She lived by her favorite quote: “There is always time for cake.” Her courage was strong, and her faith was stronger. She was guided by her life verse, 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18: “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”

Becky is survived by her husband, James Grace; children, Derek (Abbi) Grace, Jevon (Megan) Grace, Paige (Zachary) Bryan; three grandchildren; parents, Gary and Sharon Barrows; and brother, Barry (Mary) Barrows.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; uncle; and parents-in-law.

