Published February 14, 2025, in Headline News, Sports

The SCW basketball teams had a very busy week last week, fitting three doubleheaders into five days. They started with a home game in Forestburg on Tuesday, Feb. 4, against Ethan. It was a great night of some good basketball with the Blackhawks winning all the games except the first one where the JV Lady Blackhawks had to take a 23-31 loss.

The JV Blackhawk boys added another win to their record with a 42-31 victory over the Ethan JV Rustlers in the second game that night.

The varsity games against Ethan were incredible challenges for both the boys’ and the girls’ teams, but both SCW teams worked hard to get the end results they wanted. The Lady Blackhawks were led by another double-double from Liz Boschee for their 45-27 win over the third-ranked Rustlers.

The varsity boys game ended a fun night of basketball with a 60-54 win over the Rustlers.

On the second of three nights of basketball last week, the Blackhawks traveled to Parkston on Thursday, Feb. 6, for a doubleheader where the junior varsity teams fared better than the varsity squads.

The night started, business as usual, with the JV Lady Blackhawks playing the first game. They were led by L. Goertz’s 16 points and eight steals for a 30-29 win over the JV Parkston girls.

The JV boys were up next, and the Blackhawks brought home a 59-42 win over the JV Parkston boys.

The varsity ladies had another fight on their hands as they had to face the Parkston Lady Trojans, who were ranked second in the most recent polls, on their home court. The Lady Blackhawks worked hard until the end, but just couldn’t take over the lead, and they had to take only their third loss for the season with a 47-49 final score.

The SCW Blackhawk varsity boys ended the night with a 40-68 loss. The Blackhawks struggled from the beginning with a ten-point deficit at the end of the first quarter, and things just went downhill from there.

The final day of basketball for the week was on Saturday, Feb. 8, when the Blackhawks welcomed Wolsey-Wessington to a doubleheader in Woonsocket for a full day of ball games. The JV girls started the day with a nice win with a final score of 48-19.

The SCW junior varsity boys lost a close game with a final score of 34-38, but no additional stats were available for their game.

The varsity Lady Blackhawks handled the Lady Warbirds quite easily with a 63-33 win.

The varsity Blackhawks had their work cut out for them to beat the long-time rival in Wolsey-Wessington. They gave it a valiant effort but just couldn’t finish, and the game ended 50-54, Warbirds.

The Lady Blackhawks are now 13-3 for the season, and the Blackhawks are 9-6. They both headed to Wagner for a doubleheader on Tuesday, Feb. 11, and they have their next games in a doubleheader on Friday night, Feb. 14 in Woonsocket against Highmore-Harrold. Then their next games are in Huron at James Valley Christian, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, for a doubleheader there. The games against Highmore-Harrold are the last home games for the Lady Blackhawks before post season play starts.

