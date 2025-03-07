By: admin

Published March 7, 2025, in Sports

On Friday, Feb. 28, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawks hosted the Wessington Springs Spartans at Sanborn Central. The afternoon and evening were full of basketball with the junior high, C, junior varsity and varsity boys’ teams all playing to wrap up their final games of the regular season.

The junior high Blackhawks began the afternoon of games, with a close matchup against the Spartans, but the young Blackhawks played well and claimed the win with a final score of 37-33, SCW.

The C-team made up of eighth graders, freshmen and sophomores from Sanborn Central/Woonsocket stepped on the court. Once again, the Blackhawks displayed their skills well and defeated the Spartans from Wessington Springs, 40-24.

The junior varsity boys played next, and once again, the Blackhawks took control of the game early and didn’t look back, winning with a final score 37-13, SCW.

The Blackhawk varsity boys wrapped up the evening and regular season of basketball with a rematch of the semifinal game in the 281 Conference Tournament where they lost to the Wessington Springs Spartans by double digits. The Blackhawks played with intensity, keeping the score close and exchanging leads with the ranked Spartans team, but unfortunately, the Blackhawks ran out of steam, with the final score 64-71, Spartans, but this time the Blackhawks showed that they couldn’t be overlooked, only losing by single digits and making the Spartans work hard for their win.

The Blackhawks will begin postseason play on Friday, March 7, at 6 p.m. in a rescheduled game against the Colman-Egan Hawks at Woonsocket. If they win that match up, they move on to play in the region finals on Saturday, March 8.

…See individual stats and a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!