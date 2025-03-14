Blackhawks region run ends at home

By:
Published March 14, 2025, in Sports

On Friday, March 7, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawks hosted the Colman-Egan Hawks in the first round of postseason region play at Woonsocket. The Blackhawks had a hard time settling in and got behind early when the Hawks outscored the Blackhawks in the first three quarters. SCW tried to make a comeback in the fourth quarter by outscoring C-E, 22-15, but it was too little too late, as they lost to the Hawks with a final score of 37-46.

The Blackhawks lose three seniors to graduation this year, but with eight juniors set to lead the team next year, it should be an exciting season for the upcoming team.

