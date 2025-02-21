By: admin

Published February 21, 2025, in Headline News, Sports

Last week the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawks met two strong competitors on the court, and the boys’ and girls’ junior varsity and varsity teams all won their matches, completing a clean sweep of the Wagner Red Raiders and the Highmore-Harrold Pirates.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, the Blackhawks traveled on a snowy evening to Wagner to meet the Class A Red Raiders. The trip proved worth it for the SCW teams. The junior varsity Lady Blackhawks came away with the win, with a final score of 37-24.

Concurrently playing in Wagner’s main gym, the Blackhawk junior varsity boys also found victory as they beat the Red Raiders, 58-20.

Following the JV games, the Lady Blackhawks took the court for a much-anticipated varsity match up. The Lady Blackhawks hit their stride early and didn’t look back, defeating the Lady Red Raiders, 61-44.

To wrap up the evening in Wagner, the varsity Blackhawks played a high energy game with lead changes throughout the match, but when the dust cleared, the Blackhawks defeated the Red Raiders with a score of 45-42.

On Friday, Feb. 14, the Blackhawks hosted the Pirates of Highmore-Harrold at Woonsocket in what was the last regular season home game and Senior Night for the Lady Blackhawks. Prior to the varsity game, the Lady Blackhawks recognized their four seniors, Makenzie Schley, Emilie Lindgren, Kaylee Robinson and Alexa Goertz with plaques and gratitude.

The SCW junior varsity girls kicked off the night of ball with a close win, 35-33, over the younger Lady Pirates.

The Blackhawk JV boys defeated the Pirates quite easily with a final score, 54-18. There were no other stats available.

For Senior Night and a rematch of the 281 Conference championship game, the Lady Blackhawks didn’t disappoint, wrapping up their final regular season home schedule with a victory. They led the scoring against the Lady Pirates in all four quarters, and the final tally was 60-36, SCW.

In the final game of the evening, the Blackhawks accomplished the week’s clean sweep when they defeated the Pirates, 53-45.

The Blackhawks traveled to Huron to take on the James Valley Christian Vikings on Tuesday, Feb. 18, and then head to Lake Preston Thursday (tonight) to play the Iroquois/Lake Preston Sharks for the Lady Blackhawks’ final game of the regular season. Next week, the Lady Blackhawks kick off postseason region play. The SCW boys host the Wessington Springs Spartans on Friday, Feb. 28, for their final game of the regular season and their Senior Night.

