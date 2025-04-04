By: admin

After the SCW Lady Blackhawks earned State Runner-Up at the State B Basketball Tournament in March, two of their players earned All-State honors for their efforts all season.

Liz Boschee was named to the first team and earned the most votes for the Class B All-State players, making her the Class B Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year.

As a junior this season, Boschee averaged 19.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.5 steals and two assists per game. She shot 51 percent from the field, 31 percent from the three-point line and 74 percent from the free-throw line. For her career thus far, she has scored 1,309 points and captured 542 rebounds, which are both third all-time in SCW girls’ basketball history.

Alexa Goertz, a senior at Woonsocket High School, earned All-State honorable mention honors for the second year in a row. For this season, she averaged 12.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Both ladies were an asset to the team this season that took the Lady Blackhawks to the state tournament, where they were both honored to be named to the State B All-Tournament team.