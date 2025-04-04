Boschee earns Class B Player of the Year

Goertz receives honorable mention recognition

By:
Published April 4, 2025, in Headline News, Sports

After the SCW Lady Blackhawks earned State Runner-Up at the State B Basketball Tournament in March, two of their players earned All-State honors for their efforts all season. 

Liz Boschee was named to the first team and earned the most votes for the Class B All-State players, making her the Class B Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year. 

As a junior this season, Boschee averaged 19.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.5 steals and two assists per game. She shot 51 percent from the field, 31 percent from the three-point line and 74 percent from the free-throw line. For her career thus far, she has scored 1,309 points and captured 542 rebounds, which are both third all-time in SCW girls’ basketball history. 

Alexa Goertz, a senior at Woonsocket High School, earned All-State honorable mention honors for the second year in a row. For this season, she averaged 12.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. 

Both ladies were an asset to the team this season that took the Lady Blackhawks to the state tournament, where they were both honored to be named to the State B All-Tournament team.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    April 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    March 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 April 1, 2025 April 2, 2025 April 3, 2025 April 4, 2025 April 5, 2025
    April 6, 2025 April 7, 2025 April 8, 2025 April 9, 2025 April 10, 2025 April 11, 2025 April 12, 2025
    April 13, 2025 April 14, 2025 April 15, 2025 April 16, 2025 April 17, 2025 April 18, 2025 April 19, 2025
    April 20, 2025 April 21, 2025 April 22, 2025 April 23, 2025 April 24, 2025 April 25, 2025 April 26, 2025
    April 27, 2025 April 28, 2025 April 29, 2025 April 30, 2025 May 1, 2025 May 2, 2025 May 3, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 