Bruce Pody

Artesian

By:
Published May 16, 2025, in Obituaries

Bruce Pody, 91, of Artesian, died Friday, May 2, 2025, at his home under hospice care. 

A private burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Bruce Gilbert Pody was born May 30, 1933, to Andy and Clara (Zeibart) Pody. He graduated from Fedora High School. He enlisted in the United States Army and served as a mechanic for two years in the Korean War. Bruce married Louise (Martin) Pody on Jan. 23, 1960; with this union, a son was born. He married Opal Mae Stockwell in February 1995. Bruce’s true love and passion in life was farming.

Bruce is survived by his son, Bruce A. Pody of Beverly Hills, Calif., and sisters, Deloris and Gloria of Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Gib, Larry, Dale, infant brother and Frioda, and his parents.

