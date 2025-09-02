By: admin

Hunter Fenske (56) leads the line to position during the game against Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan in Wessington Springs. He is joined by Clay Moody (66), Will Simonds (70) and Grady Gran (58). Photo courtesy of J VonEye Images.

Despite losing a key player in Hayes Havlik due to an injury in the first half of the game last Friday night, the Bucks adjusted and held on to a one-point lead to claim a 13-12 victory over a tough Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan team.

The Bucks play Lead-Deadwood this Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. CST/2 p.m. MST in Deadwood. Next week is their bye week. All games are live streamed online, so be sure to follow the Bucks from afar if you can’t be in the stands.

