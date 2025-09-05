Bucks win big out west

Published September 5, 2025, in Sports

In an uncommonly scheduled Saturday afternoon game, the WWSSC Bucks proved to be a powerful force during daylight, as well as under the Friday night lights, as they came home with a 32-10 victory over the Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers for the Bucks’ second straight win to start the season.

With their second win as the Bucks, Head Coach Michael Schmitz had this to say about Saturday’s game, “This week was a good win going into our bye week. Any time that you can get a win in rainy weather we will take it. Offensively we had moments that looked really good. There were also times that show where we need to make improvements. Defensively we played faster and more aggressively resulting in turnovers. This will be a good week to make adjustments and improve on what we do well. This is another week we get to work with a great team.”   

The Bucks have a bye this week, and their next game will be in Webster against the Webster Area Bearcats on Friday, Sept. 12.

