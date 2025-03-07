By: admin

Published March 7, 2025, in Headline News

Sometime in the past month, two vehicle fires occurred within days of each other, and there were many people who were worried that someone was on a crime spree or created a dangerous hobby. Sanborn County Sheriff Tom Fridley was asked about the rumors, and the truth is that the fires happening so close in time was truly just a coincidence.

The first vehicle was a pickup parked in an approach a couple miles north of Woonsocket. When the owner went to get the vehicle, they found it burned up to just a frame left. It was reported that the cause for that fire was possibly electrical.

The second vehicle was a car that was driven into the ditch approximately two miles west of Woonsocket and landed rough enough that the mechanism caught fire from the impact.

Law enforcement could determine in both instances that there was no foul play and no criminal acts involved with the fires. So, all worries can be erased about the possibility of someone starting vehicles on fire on purpose for any reason.