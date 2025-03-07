Car fire rumors dispelled

By:
Published March 7, 2025, in Headline News

Sometime in the past month, two vehicle fires occurred within days of each other, and there were many people who were worried that someone was on a crime spree or created a dangerous hobby. Sanborn County Sheriff Tom Fridley was asked about the rumors, and the truth is that the fires happening so close in time was truly just a coincidence.

The first vehicle was a pickup parked in an approach a couple miles north of Woonsocket. When the owner went to get the vehicle, they found it burned up to just a frame left. It was reported that the cause for that fire was possibly electrical. 

The second vehicle was a car that was driven into the ditch approximately two miles west of Woonsocket and landed rough enough that the mechanism caught fire from the impact.

Law enforcement could determine in both instances that there was no foul play and no criminal acts involved with the fires. So, all worries can be erased about the possibility of someone starting vehicles on fire on purpose for any reason.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    February 23, 2025 February 24, 2025 February 25, 2025 February 26, 2025 February 27, 2025 February 28, 2025 March 1, 2025
    March 2, 2025 March 3, 2025 March 4, 2025 March 5, 2025 March 6, 2025 March 7, 2025 March 8, 2025
    March 9, 2025 March 10, 2025 March 11, 2025 March 12, 2025 March 13, 2025 March 14, 2025 March 15, 2025
    March 16, 2025 March 17, 2025 March 18, 2025 March 19, 2025 March 20, 2025 March 21, 2025 March 22, 2025
    March 23, 2025 March 24, 2025 March 25, 2025 March 26, 2025 March 27, 2025 March 28, 2025 March 29, 2025
    March 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 April 1, 2025 April 2, 2025 April 3, 2025 April 4, 2025 April 5, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 