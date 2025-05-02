Carolyn Gose

Watertown

By:
Published May 2, 2025, in Obituaries

Carolyn R. Gose, 82, of Watertown and formerly of Huron, passed away on Monday, April 21, 2025, at Jenkins Living Center in Watertown.

Her funeral service was held on Friday, April 25, at Welter Funeral Home. Burial followed at Wolsey Cemetery. Visitation was on Thursday, April 24, at Welter Funeral Home.

Carolyn Rae was born on Aug. 10, 1942, to parents Floyd and Irma (Kief) Jones in Huron. She grew up in Forestburg, attending school in Forestburg and graduating from Huron High School in 1961.

Carolyn married Kenneth Gose on Aug. 15, 1962, in Wolsey. The couple made their home in Huron. Carolyn began working at Norwest Bank (later Wells Fargo) in 1961 and remained until her retirement in 1999.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Michael (Amy) Gose of Tehuacana, Texas and Karla (Dave) Kleinsasser of Watertown; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. 

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ken, in 2007; and her brother, Buell Jones. 

