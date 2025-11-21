By: admin

To fulfill her senior project requirement, Sanborn Central senior Cami Edwards wanted to do something to help people, especially those in her community, during a difficult time, and she found the perfect project to fit her goal. To start, her mother had read about a food drive challenge setup by the Thrivent Member Network. The challenge consisted of collecting 500 non-perishable food items for the local food pantry by the end of October, and if the goal was met, the food pantry would receive $500 from the Thrivent Member Network. So, Edwards decided to take on that challenge to be able to help even more people.

She got a bit of a late start, but Edwards filled out the application, got accepted by Thrivent and started asking for donations right away. She had a box setup near the office at her school, and she collected items at the home volleyball game on Oct. 28. Although she advertised on social media that she would collect until Nov. 5, she worked hard to get at least 500 items by Oct. 31, and she did. With her goal met, she completed a report, and a $500 check from the Thrivent Member Network – South Dakota Plains Region was written for the Sanborn County Food Pantry.

If she had to do it all over again, Edwards said she would get an earlier start, but all in all, the project was a huge success. She ended up collecting 725 items and $500 for a great cause. She stated, “My favorite part was taking in the food every day and seeing how many people were donating to a good cause. My project was a success thanks to our wonderful community.”

