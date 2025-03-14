Collaborative grant helps Sanborn Central expand curriculum

By:
Published March 14, 2025, in Headline News, School

Pictured above are students from Sanborn Central at Huron High School during a school visit to Huron’s CTE facility.

Small schools in South Dakota tend to have limits on what they can offer for elective classes. Currently, the two main reasons for this are a teacher shortage and/or the lack of funds to pay for another teacher to have on staff even if there is someone available to fill the role. The courses that are commonly eliminated from school schedules are part of Career and Technical Education (CTE) and tend to be the classes that teach basic life skills, which many people have stated have been forgotten about and should be reinstated as part of every school’s curriculum. 

In response to this need, Sanborn Central has found a way to implement CTE classes into their school’s curriculum with financial help. According to Superintendent Corey Flatten, Sanborn Central has joined Huron, Hitchcock-Tulare and Wolsey-Wessington schools in a $1.5-million collaborative CTE grant to make that curriculum more available for their students. 

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    February 23, 2025 February 24, 2025 February 25, 2025 February 26, 2025 February 27, 2025 February 28, 2025 March 1, 2025
    March 2, 2025 March 3, 2025 March 4, 2025 March 5, 2025 March 6, 2025 March 7, 2025 March 8, 2025
    March 9, 2025 March 10, 2025 March 11, 2025 March 12, 2025 March 13, 2025 March 14, 2025 March 15, 2025
    March 16, 2025 March 17, 2025 March 18, 2025 March 19, 2025 March 20, 2025 March 21, 2025 March 22, 2025
    March 23, 2025 March 24, 2025 March 25, 2025 March 26, 2025 March 27, 2025 March 28, 2025 March 29, 2025
    March 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 April 1, 2025 April 2, 2025 April 3, 2025 April 4, 2025 April 5, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 