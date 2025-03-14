By: admin

Pictured above are students from Sanborn Central at Huron High School during a school visit to Huron’s CTE facility.



Small schools in South Dakota tend to have limits on what they can offer for elective classes. Currently, the two main reasons for this are a teacher shortage and/or the lack of funds to pay for another teacher to have on staff even if there is someone available to fill the role. The courses that are commonly eliminated from school schedules are part of Career and Technical Education (CTE) and tend to be the classes that teach basic life skills, which many people have stated have been forgotten about and should be reinstated as part of every school’s curriculum.

In response to this need, Sanborn Central has found a way to implement CTE classes into their school’s curriculum with financial help. According to Superintendent Corey Flatten, Sanborn Central has joined Huron, Hitchcock-Tulare and Wolsey-Wessington schools in a $1.5-million collaborative CTE grant to make that curriculum more available for their students.

