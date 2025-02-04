County honors two for service to the public

By:
Published February 4, 2025, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News

The end of 2024 brought the end to Jeff Larson’s and Paul Larson’s careers in service to Sanborn County. Jeff Larson served the county as the State’s Attorney for 40 years. Paul Larson was employed with the Sanborn County Highway Department for 38 years and then served as a County Commissioner for an additional 12 years. Both men were recognized for their years of service at a recent County Commissioners’ meeting. 

Aaron Pilcher was elected as the new State’s Attorney for the county, and Earl Hinricher was elected to represent District 2 on the County Commission.

…See pictures of the retirees in this week's issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

