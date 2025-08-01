By: admin

Published August 1, 2025, in School

On Monday, July 28, 16 music students and their teacher, Mrs. Jennifer Karlen, invited family and friends to their end of summer recital entitled “A Summer Time Recital.” The students spent their summer taking instrumental lessons from Mrs. Karlen. During the recital, students performed the instrument that they took lessons for, which included piano, guitar, ukulele, baritone, French Horn, clarinet, snare drum, flute, trumpet and trombone. Many of the students performed solos, but there were also brass ensemble performances as well.

