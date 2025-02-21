By: admin

Published February 21, 2025, in School

On Wednesday, Feb. 12, students from the Sanborn County schools traveled to Mitchell to participate in the Custer Battlefield Highway Academic Festival.

The Sanborn Central results for the Academic Festival are: Grant Edwards, Accounting I – fourth place; Cameron Edwards, Algebra II – fifth place; Bryce Larson, Algebra II – fourth place (tie); Hudson Fouberg, Literature III – fourth place (tie); Ian Octavo, Physical Science – fifth place, Algebra I – fourth place; Sean Bitterman, Algebra I – first place; Randy Bitterman, Literature IV – sixth place; and Caleb Kneen, Senior Math – fourth place (tie).

The Woonsocket results for the CBH Festival are as follows: Alex Anderson, Biology – third place, Geometry – third place; Oscar Anderson, World Geography – sixth place; Andie Aughenbaugh, World Geography – third place (tie), Senior Math – sixth place; Camden Rassel, Grammar IV – sixth place (tie), American Government – third place; Brendan Evans, Physics – first place; Emilie Lindgren, Chemistry – sixth place, Grammar III – sixth place (tie).

