County schools participate in CBH academic fest

By:
Published February 21, 2025, in School

On Wednesday, Feb. 12, students from the Sanborn County schools traveled to Mitchell to participate in the Custer Battlefield Highway Academic Festival.

The Sanborn Central results for the Academic Festival are: Grant Edwards, Accounting I – fourth place; Cameron Edwards, Algebra II – fifth place; Bryce Larson, Algebra II – fourth place (tie); Hudson Fouberg, Literature III – fourth place (tie); Ian Octavo, Physical Science – fifth place, Algebra I – fourth place; Sean Bitterman, Algebra I – first place; Randy Bitterman, Literature IV – sixth place; and Caleb Kneen, Senior Math – fourth place (tie).

The Woonsocket results for the CBH Festival are as follows: Alex Anderson, Biology – third place, Geometry – third place; Oscar Anderson, World Geography – sixth place; Andie Aughenbaugh, World Geography – third place (tie), Senior Math – sixth place; Camden Rassel, Grammar IV – sixth place (tie), American Government – third place; Brendan Evans, Physics – first place; Emilie Lindgren, Chemistry – sixth place, Grammar III – sixth place (tie).  

…See a picture of the Woonsocket competitors in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    February 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    January 26, 2025 January 27, 2025 January 28, 2025 January 29, 2025 January 30, 2025 January 31, 2025 February 1, 2025
    February 2, 2025 February 3, 2025 February 4, 2025 February 5, 2025 February 6, 2025 February 7, 2025 February 8, 2025
    February 9, 2025 February 10, 2025 February 11, 2025 February 12, 2025 February 13, 2025 February 14, 2025 February 15, 2025
    February 16, 2025 February 17, 2025 February 18, 2025 February 19, 2025 February 20, 2025 February 21, 2025 February 22, 2025
    February 23, 2025 February 24, 2025 February 25, 2025 February 26, 2025 February 27, 2025 February 28, 2025 March 1, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 