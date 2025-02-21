On Wednesday, Feb. 12, students from the Sanborn County schools traveled to Mitchell to participate in the Custer Battlefield Highway Academic Festival.
The Sanborn Central results for the Academic Festival are: Grant Edwards, Accounting I – fourth place; Cameron Edwards, Algebra II – fifth place; Bryce Larson, Algebra II – fourth place (tie); Hudson Fouberg, Literature III – fourth place (tie); Ian Octavo, Physical Science – fifth place, Algebra I – fourth place; Sean Bitterman, Algebra I – first place; Randy Bitterman, Literature IV – sixth place; and Caleb Kneen, Senior Math – fourth place (tie).
The Woonsocket results for the CBH Festival are as follows: Alex Anderson, Biology – third place, Geometry – third place; Oscar Anderson, World Geography – sixth place; Andie Aughenbaugh, World Geography – third place (tie), Senior Math – sixth place; Camden Rassel, Grammar IV – sixth place (tie), American Government – third place; Brendan Evans, Physics – first place; Emilie Lindgren, Chemistry – sixth place, Grammar III – sixth place (tie).
…See a picture of the Woonsocket competitors in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!
