Published March 21, 2025, in School

In honor of Read Across America Week, the Kretschmar family, owners of Dakota Pro Air in Letcher, visited both Woonsocket and Sanborn Central Elementary schools to read books to the students. The two books they read were “Crop Duster Pete” and “Elly the Crop Duster Saves the Day.”

While at the schools, they also visited with high-school students in the Ag I and Ag III classes at Sanborn Central and the aviation class in Woonsocket. They presented a brief history of agricultural aviation and some general information about aerial application and career opportunities in the aerial agricultural industry.

According to Michelle Kretschmar, office manager and co-owner of Dakota Pro Air, “The objective of both the elementary and high-school presentations was to promote awareness and understanding of agricultural aviation in our communities.”

