Dale Wahl

Wessington Springs

By:
Published September 5, 2025, in Obituaries

Dale C. Wahl, 75, of Wessington Springs, passed away Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, at the Weskota Manor at Wessington Springs. 

His memorial service was held Tuesday, Sept. 2, at the Kuhler Funeral Home.

Dale Cecil Wahl was born March 22, 1950, to Cecil “Pete” and Iva (Schinderling) Wahl, at Huron. He received his education in Huron and Redfield.

Dale loved animals and enjoyed his work at the Beadle County Humane Society. He liked spending time with friends. Teasing his nieces and nephews was the highlight of family gatherings.

He is survived by his sister, Dorothy (Robert) Parker of Letcher; two brothers, Daniel Wahl of Huron, and Robert Wahl of Sioux Falls; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as three brothers, Cecil, Donald and Dennis Wahl.

