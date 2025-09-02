Darlene Klinkel

Huron

By:
Published September 2, 2025, in Obituaries

Darlene L. (Magnuson) Klinkel, 95, of Huron, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, at Avantara – Huron.

Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 29, at Hope Lutheran Church, Huron. Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, in the Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family: 2305 Illinois Ave. SW, Huron, SD 57350.

Darlene L. Magnuson was born Dec.  30, 1929, to Garman and Louise (Kahoun) Magnuson, at De Smet. She had a beautiful singing voice and sang for funerals, weddings and school functions. She graduated from De Smet High School in 1948.

She worked as a telephone operator, at the ASC Office for seven years and did various other jobs. On April 15, 1954, Darlene married Lester Allen Klinkel at De Smet. They moved to Huron in 1956.

Darlene was active in the church and loved singing in the choir. She was an avid bridge player and loved to have coffee with neighbors and friends. Darlene volunteered at Madison and Washington Elementary Schools in the lunchroom and at the Huron Senior Center. She was a Boy Scout Troop Leader and served with the Kiwanis at the State Fair for many years.

Darlene is survived by her children, Renae Klinkel of Huron, Brian (Dawn) Klinkel of Arizona, Scott (Rhonda) Klinkel of Aberdeen and Robyn (Todd) Snedeker of Woonsocket; her five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Merle Klinkel of De Smet.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Klinkel; her parents and parents-in-law; three brothers and their wives; her sister-in-law, Lola Klinkel; her niece, Janelle Pillar; and many friends and bridge partners, especially Darlene Cameron.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    September 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    August 31, 2025 September 1, 2025 September 2, 2025 September 3, 2025 September 4, 2025 September 5, 2025 September 6, 2025
    September 7, 2025 September 8, 2025 September 9, 2025 September 10, 2025 September 11, 2025 September 12, 2025 September 13, 2025
    September 14, 2025 September 15, 2025 September 16, 2025 September 17, 2025 September 18, 2025 September 19, 2025 September 20, 2025
    September 21, 2025 September 22, 2025 September 23, 2025 September 24, 2025 September 25, 2025 September 26, 2025 September 27, 2025
    September 28, 2025 September 29, 2025 September 30, 2025 October 1, 2025 October 2, 2025 October 3, 2025 October 4, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 