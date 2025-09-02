By: admin

Published September 2, 2025, in Obituaries

Darlene L. (Magnuson) Klinkel, 95, of Huron, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, at Avantara – Huron.

Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 29, at Hope Lutheran Church, Huron. Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, in the Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family: 2305 Illinois Ave. SW, Huron, SD 57350.

Darlene L. Magnuson was born Dec. 30, 1929, to Garman and Louise (Kahoun) Magnuson, at De Smet. She had a beautiful singing voice and sang for funerals, weddings and school functions. She graduated from De Smet High School in 1948.

She worked as a telephone operator, at the ASC Office for seven years and did various other jobs. On April 15, 1954, Darlene married Lester Allen Klinkel at De Smet. They moved to Huron in 1956.

Darlene was active in the church and loved singing in the choir. She was an avid bridge player and loved to have coffee with neighbors and friends. Darlene volunteered at Madison and Washington Elementary Schools in the lunchroom and at the Huron Senior Center. She was a Boy Scout Troop Leader and served with the Kiwanis at the State Fair for many years.

Darlene is survived by her children, Renae Klinkel of Huron, Brian (Dawn) Klinkel of Arizona, Scott (Rhonda) Klinkel of Aberdeen and Robyn (Todd) Snedeker of Woonsocket; her five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Merle Klinkel of De Smet.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Klinkel; her parents and parents-in-law; three brothers and their wives; her sister-in-law, Lola Klinkel; her niece, Janelle Pillar; and many friends and bridge partners, especially Darlene Cameron.