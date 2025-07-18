By: admin

Published July 18, 2025

David Larson, 81, of Artesian, died Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at his home. Memorial services are pending.

David was born on Nov. 8, 1943, the second child to Winfred and Esther Larson of Story City, Iowa. Dave graduated from Story City High School, where he set long-standing records in track. He attended Concordia College and did some graduate work in New Hampshire.

He taught high school math and physics in Alta, Iowa, where he met an English and German teacher named Paula. Paula and Dave moved to a house near Fedora on land owned by her father, Paul. Dave and Paula were married in October of 1973, and their family grew with the addition of their three children. The family moved in 1980 to the house in Artesian, where they lived ever since.

Dave and Paula worked and volunteered at the Good Samaritan Care Home in Howard. Dave and Paula purchased the store in Fedora from the Peterson family on March 1, 1974, and served the community over the next 51 years. They added commercial livestock feed to the business in 1982 and a contract Post Office in the 2000s.

In 1980, they opened a second grocery in Artesian, which they later leased from 1984 until it closed.

Dave served as a volunteer firefighter with the Fedora Fire Department for decades. He was the church caretaker for Endeavor Presbyterian Church. He was a trustee, elder and treasurer of the congregation. The choir was a part of his family’s life in the church. He also served the Presbytery of South Dakota as an elder delegate and on the Committee of Ministry supporting other presbyterian congregations across the state.

Dave is survived by children, Edward (Alyssa) Larson, Ellen (Mark) Davidson, and Douglas (Shannon) Larson; four grandchildren; his siblings, Paul Larson, Judy (Denny) Crum, and John Larson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dave died with his wife of 51 years, Paula.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Winfred and Esther; sister-in-law, Jean; and niece, Kathy.