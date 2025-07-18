David Larson

Artesian

By:
Published July 18, 2025, in Obituaries

David Larson, 81, of Artesian, died Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at his home. Memorial services are pending.

David was born on Nov. 8, 1943, the second child to Winfred and Esther Larson of Story City, Iowa. Dave graduated from Story City High School, where he set long-standing records in track. He attended Concordia College and did some graduate work in New Hampshire.

He taught high school math and physics in Alta, Iowa, where he met an English and German teacher named Paula. Paula and Dave moved to a house near Fedora on land owned by her father, Paul. Dave and Paula were married in October of 1973, and their family grew with the addition of their three children. The family moved in 1980 to the house in Artesian, where they lived ever since.

Dave and Paula worked and volunteered at the Good Samaritan Care Home in Howard. Dave and Paula purchased the store in Fedora from the Peterson family on March 1, 1974, and served the community over the next 51 years. They added commercial livestock feed to the business in 1982 and a contract Post Office in the 2000s.

In 1980, they opened a second grocery in Artesian, which they later leased from 1984 until it closed.

Dave served as a volunteer firefighter with the Fedora Fire Department for decades. He was the church caretaker for Endeavor Presbyterian Church. He was a trustee, elder and treasurer of the congregation. The choir was a part of his family’s life in the church. He also served the Presbytery of South Dakota as an elder delegate and on the Committee of Ministry supporting other presbyterian congregations across the state.

Dave is survived by children, Edward (Alyssa) Larson, Ellen (Mark) Davidson, and Douglas (Shannon) Larson; four grandchildren; his siblings, Paul Larson, Judy (Denny) Crum, and John Larson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dave died with his wife of 51 years, Paula. 

He was preceded in death by his parents, Winfred and Esther; sister-in-law, Jean; and niece, Kathy.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    July 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    June 29, 2025 June 30, 2025 July 1, 2025 July 2, 2025 July 3, 2025 July 4, 2025 July 5, 2025
    July 6, 2025 July 7, 2025 July 8, 2025 July 9, 2025 July 10, 2025 July 11, 2025 July 12, 2025
    July 13, 2025 July 14, 2025 July 15, 2025 July 16, 2025 July 17, 2025 July 18, 2025 July 19, 2025
    July 20, 2025 July 21, 2025 July 22, 2025 July 23, 2025 July 24, 2025 July 25, 2025 July 26, 2025
    July 27, 2025 July 28, 2025 July 29, 2025 July 30, 2025 July 31, 2025 August 1, 2025 August 2, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 