Published April 4, 2025, in Obituaries

Gerald Uecker, 76, of Mitchell, died Sunday, March 30, 2025, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 5, at Assembly of God Church in Mitchell, with visitation one-hour prior. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Artesian, at a later date. Arrangements are by Bittner Funeral Chapel.