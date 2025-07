By: admin

Published July 11, 2025, in Obituaries

LaVerne M. Hein, 93, of Huron, passed away on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

Her funeral service will be on Friday, July 11, at 10:30 a.m. at American Lutheran Church in Huron, with burial following at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation with her family present will be on Thursday, July 10, from 5-7 p.m. at Welter Funeral Home in Huron and one hour prior to her funeral service at the church on Friday.