Published February 28, 2025, in Obituaries

Jim Cross, 61, of Woonsocket, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at his home under hospice care.

Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at RiverTree Church in Mitchell, with visitation on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service. Burial will be in Westlawn Cemetery in Letcher.

Arrangements are by Bittner Funeral Chapel.