By: admin

Published February 28, 2025, in Public Notices

Paul Thompson, 87, passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

A memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 1, at Storla Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at Will Funeral Chapel. Burial with military rites will be in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in rural Letcher.