By: admin

Published July 18, 2025, in Public Notices

Robert “Bob” Ackman, 73, of Mitchell, passed away Friday, July 11, 2025, at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell. Visitation will be Monday, July 21, from 5-7 p.m. at Bittner Funeral Chapel, with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Artesian.