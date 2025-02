By: admin

Published February 7, 2025, in Obituaries

Robert “Bob” Trusty, 92, of Artesian, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, at his residence. Arrangements are pending.

James A. Anderson, Sr., 82, of Huron, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket. His service will be held in spring 2025 with burial at St. Martin Cemetery in Huron.