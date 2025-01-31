By: admin

Published January 31, 2025, in Obituaries

Delbert Dean Tschetter, 91, of Huron, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at the Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell.

His funeral service was held Saturday, Jan. 25, at Mount Olivet Church, Huron. Burial followed in the Ideal Cemetery with military honors by the Huron Veterans Council. Visitation was Friday, Jan. 24, at the Kuhler Funeral Home.

Delbert Dean Tschetter was born Jan. 23, 1933, the son of David and Mary (Walter) Tschetter, in Huron. He attended schools in Huron and graduated from Huron High School.

On Oct. 29, 1954, Delbert married Clara Larsen in Huron. The couple lived in San Diego, Calif., while Delbert was stationed in the United States Navy. They then moved to the family farm near Huron. Delbert served his country in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Boxer during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1957. While in the service, he received the Good Conduct and the National Defense Service Medals.

Delbert worked at Armour’s in Huron until it closed in 1997. He went on to drive semis, hauling hay to Texas and delivering mail for the USPS to small towns in South Dakota. Delbert also worked on the farm raising cattle, hogs and sheep.

Delbert was a member of the Mount Olivet Mennonite Church in Huron, as well as the Huron VFW Post #1776.

Delbert is survived by his sons, Gary (Sharon) of Huron, Brian (Diane) of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Roy (Patti) of Huron; his daughter, Brenda (Brad) Bawdon of Alpena; eight grandchildren, including Tiffany Bawdon of Woonsocket; seven great-grandchildren; one step-granddaughter-in-law; one step-great-grandchild; three step-great-great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Kathryn Larsen of Wessington Springs; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara, in 2022; one son, Dale Tschetter; his parents, David and Mary Tschetter; his brother, Donald Tschetter; one step-grandson, Troy; his parents-in-law, Martin and Sella Larsen; his brothers-in-law, Arthur (Phyllis) Larsen, Earl (Marcella) Larsen, Ivan (Karen) Larsen and Carl Larsen; and his sisters-in-law, Ellen, Amanda and Loretta.