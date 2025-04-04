By: admin

Published April 4, 2025, in Area News, Woonsocket

The Woonsocket Development Corporation has put together a Live Local Day to take place on Tuesday, April 8, in conjunction with this year’s city election. They are inviting everyone to participate in what they are calling “a celebration of the businesses and services that support our everyday lives.”

On April 8, they are encouraging everyone to stop into local businesses to say hello, show support and recognize the incredible value they bring to the community. They want people to know that Woonsocket isn’t just the town with the beautiful lake; it’s a town full of opportunity, talent and heart.

They are hosting a “Local Student Art Contest” for Woonsocket students to showcase their creative talents, with the theme being “What makes Woonsocket home.” Prizes will be awarded for best original art, best photograph and best essay or poem.

They will also have “Live Local Trivia” in next week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal for readers to get the chance to learn and celebrate the town’s history, quirks and charm.

In addition to the contests and activities, Live Local t-shirts are being sold at Creative Web in Woonsocket. Proceeds from the t-shirt sales are helping to fund community development projects.

The Woonsocket Development Corporation is using this opportunity to get everyone to celebrate this wonderful community, support local businesses and share in the pride of Woonsocket.