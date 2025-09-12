By: admin

Published September 12, 2025

For the second time in his career thus far, Duane “Dewey” Hjelm earned the top honor of Angler of the Year in the National Walley Tour (NWT). In an interview with NWT, Hjelm said that it was really tight competition this year and that he couldn’t let up or stumble any day while working for the title. “It all started with an 11th-place finish on my home body of water in Pierre. Then I went on to get second place, then eighth place, another second place and then finished 21st at the championship competition in Wisconsin. It just shows how consistent everyone is and how competitive they are.”

