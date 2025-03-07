By: admin

March 7, 2025

Dominick A. Lepore Jr., 90, of Greenfield, Mass., died Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at the Baystate Medical Center in Greenfield.

A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, March 14, at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church in Greenfield, Mass. A Celebration of Life will follow in the Father Casey Hall. A military honors burial will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/ or to Sgt Jacob Garmalo Memorial Fund c/o Franklin County Sheriff’s office, 160 Elm St., Greenfield, MA 01301 or to your local EMS association. Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home.

Dominick was born in Springfield, Mass., on June 5, 1934, the son of Dominick A. and Giovannina (Tribuna) Lepore. Dominick was a graduate of Agawam High School Class of 1952. After graduation, Dominick served in the United States Marines earning the rank of Sergeant during the Korean War. He received the Korean, United Nations, National Defense, and Good Conduct Service Medals. While serving for the Defense Department in Arlington, Va., he met his future wife, Janice Howard. They remained in Arlington after their marriage on Oct. 1, 1955. After his discharge, they returned to Agawam for several years.

He attended Springfield Tech, graduating with an associate degree in Computer Programming. After accepting employment as a computer programmer for the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, he moved his family to Greenfield. He remained at UMass for over forty years. After his retirement, he was an EMT/Medic for Mercy and Baystate Ambulance for twelve years.

Dom coached and umpired Little League and Babe Ruth baseball. He refereed and coached for the Greenfield Hockey Association. Dom and Jan enjoyed family camping, and he drove their station wagon out to South Dakota for family reunions. They square danced with Trailtown Twirlers and bowled in weekly leagues. They owned a camp at Forest Lake. He was an avid boater at Franklin County Boat Club and participated as a precinct three town meeting and Recreation Commission member. He was an avid sports fan. Dom enjoyed attending car races at Monadnock Raceway. He was capable of fixing just about anything. He enjoyed vegetable gardening, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, tending to his koi pond and caring for his pets.

Dominick is survived by his wife, Janice, formerly of Woonsocket; daughters, Karen, Cynthia (Steve) and Diane (Brian); son, Steven (Joni-Sue); eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, sisters- and brothers-in-law, including Lynda (Brad) Steichen and Doug (Delores) Howard of Woonsocket.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Edna; brother, Alfred and wife, Carmella; and son-in-law, Michael.