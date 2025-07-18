By: admin

Published July 18, 2025, in Obituaries

Douglas Schacht, 69, of Fulton, passed away Monday, July 7, 2025, at his home in Fulton. Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Douglas Gene Schacht was born on Aug. 6, 1955, in Wabasha, Minn., to Conrad and Mary (Kruger) Schacht. Doug worked many years as a welder, and retired from Trane Company.

Doug is survived by his daughters, Kristina (Leon) Luce of Artesian and Sandy (John) Rinartz of LaCrosse, Wis.; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents.