By: admin

Published August 22, 2025, in Obituaries

Douglas O. Williams, 87, of Huron, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

His memorial service was Friday, Aug. 15, at Welter Funeral Home in Huron. Memorial visitation was prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Douglas Otto Williams was born on Feb. 19, 1938, to parents Arnold and Dorothy (Otto) Williams in Alhambra, Calif. Doug grew up in Wessington, graduating from Miller High School in 1955. He started his military career early in 1955 with the National Guard in Miller with Company “L” 196th Infantry Battalion. In October 1955, he entered active duty in the US Navy and, after bootcamp, served aboard the USS Severn AO-61 in the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean, and Mediterranean Seas. He was discharged from the Navy in February 1959 and returned to Wessington. He re-enlisted back into the National Guard in 1962 for a short time with the 153rd Engineer Unit in Huron.

Doug married Mary Henning on April 30, 1961 in Watertown. Doug and Mary lived in Colorado and several South Dakota cities where Doug worked in law enforcement. The family returned to Wessington in 1971, and in 1976, Doug re-enlisted back in the National Guard with the HHC 153rd Engineer Battalion Heavy Equipment Section in Huron. In 1985, he and Mary moved to Rapid City, at which time he went to the 109th Engineer Group, Aviation Section as a mechanic and crew chief on OH-6 and UH-1 Huey Helicopters. After the Aviation Section was disbanded, he went to Det 2 137th Aviation Corp. at the Regional Airport in Rapid City with the OH-58 Helicopters as the 137th First Sargent until it was disbanded in 1995. Then, he was transferred to Headquarters State Area Command-Aviation Section, working and flying with the UH-1 Huey Helicopters and C-12 Fixed Wing Aircraft until his retirement on Feb. 28, 1998. He retired as a Sargent First Class.

Doug enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting. He was involved in the VFW, Peace Officers Association, 51-year Elks member, 53-year Masonic Lodge member, Lions Club and the Wessington Fire Department, where he served as Fire Chief from 1973-1985.

Doug is survived by his wife, Mary of Huron; his children, Todd (Gail) Wiliams and Krista (Gary) Johnson, all of Huron; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Jonna Williams; and his sister, LuAnne Fritzsche.