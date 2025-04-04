Eighth-grade Lady Blackhawks earn Willie Mac Runner-up

By:
Published April 4, 2025, in Sports

On Saturday, March 29, a team of eighth grade girls from Sanborn Central and Woonsocket, with the addition of Gabby Pickard, an eighth grader from Oldham-Ramona-Rutland, traveled to Brookings to participate in the annual Willie Mac Tournament. The Lady Blackhawks had to play four games in about 24 hours that began with pool play.In their first game, the Lady Blackhawks lost to Irene-Wakonda, 31-51, and in their second game, SCW lost to Brookings, 26-34. Games for the Lady Blackhawks continued with tournament play, where they had to play both teams again. In their third game in the tournament, the SCW ladies defeated Brookings, 43-34, to move on to the championship game against Irene-Wakonda. In the rematch, the Lady Blackhawks kept the game much closer, but Irene-Wakonda overpowered SCW for the second time in the tournament with a final score, 41-45. With the loss, the Lady Blackhawks earned runner-up in the eighth-grade girls division. 

See a picture in this week's issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

