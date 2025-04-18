ELDEEN STEKL

Mitchell

By:
Published April 18, 2025, in Obituaries

Eldeen Stekl, 90, of Mitchell, died peacefully Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls after a brief illness. 

Funeral services were Monday, April 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mitchell. Burial was in Butler Cemetery in rural Letcher. Visitation was Sunday, April 13, at Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Eldeen Faye Stekl was born in rural Storla on the family farm on March 29, 1935, to Leonard and Edna (Bibler) Anderson. She graduated from Letcher High School.

Eldeen married Duane Stekl on June 8, 1952, at Storla. After several years of working on the farm and raising children, Eldeen pursued a career in healthcare and worked as a registered nurse for many years at the hospital in Mitchell.

Eldeen loved spending time with her family, attending ballgames, golfing, enjoying an occasional glass of wine, playing cards and traveling with friends, going to the Moose, and just laughing and enjoying life to the fullest.

She is survived by her four children, Lynette (Hans) Reime of Hoquiam, Wash., Coly (Robert) Blake of Wessington, Wes (Sherri) Stekl of Letcher, and Allen “Tig” (Joan) Stekl of Lennox; sisters, Corrine Larson and Thelma Tastad, both of Mitchell; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane Stekl; infant daughter, Connie; brother, Archie (Kathleen) Anderson; sister, Elaine (Lowell) Kane; and brothers-in-law, Lavern Larson and Ervin Tastad.

