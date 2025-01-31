By: admin

Published January 31, 2025, in Sports

The Esports teams from both Woonsocket and Sanborn Central have been competing against other schools online, and both have had some success in different competitions. Most recently, Woonsocket invited the team from Sanborn Central to come to their school site to compete in person. They had the rare in-person event take place during the SCW Blackhawks’ basketball doubleheader with Kimball/White Lake on Tuesday, Jan. 14. They played the game Rocket League, and it was quite a battle, but the team from Sanborn Central overcame the Woonsocket team 5-0 in game one, 4-0 in game two and 3-2 with overtime in game three.

Also in that week, Woonsocket team members played the game Smash Bros as individuals and following are the results of those competitions: Oscar Anderson lost to Dakota Valley 0-3, Brendan Evans defeated Lyman 3-0, Lincoln Diede defeated McIntosh 3-0, Gage Diede defeated Florence 3-1, Kaedin Kesary lost to Aberdeen Central 0-3 and Briley Viktora defeated Dakota Valley 3-0.

