Esports teams to play at State level

Published February 14, 2025, in Headline News, Sports

Esports players from both Woonsocket and Sanborn Central have qualified to compete at the state esports tournament again this year.

In Rocket League, Caleb Kneen, Ian Octavo and Clay Moody will be representing Sanborn Central, and Kaedin Kesary, Oscar Anderson, Brendan Evans and Gage Diede will represent Woonsocket.

Also competing for Woonsocket will be Brendan Evans in Chess and Oscar Anderson, Brendan Evans, Kaedin Kesary and Briley Viktora in Super Smash Bros.

The tournament will be held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14-15, in Aberdeen. 

Livestreams of the event will be available on South Dakota Public Broadcasting’s Youtube page, https://www.youtube.com/@SDPBdotORG/streams,  or on their website, https://www.sdpb.org/esports.

