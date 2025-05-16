Eugene Grabin

Gann Valley

By:
Published May 16, 2025, in Obituaries

Eugene Grabin, 86, of Gann Valley, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at the Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket. 

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 24, 2025, at Foothills Bible Fellowship Church in Wessington Springs. A meal and time of fellowship will follow at the Springs Inn Cafe.

Eugene “Gene” William Grabin was the first born to Ruth (Winchester) and Rexford Grabin on Jan. 14, 1938. He was born at home in Jerauld County in a blizzard. Gene was raised on the family farm. Upon graduating from high school, Gene went into the Airforce. He served from 1956 to 1960. He earned his electrician’s license from Long Beach State College. Gene worked various places as an electrician and was at Big Bend Dam for 32 years before his retirement.

He married Carol (Baldwin) on May 27, 1962, marking 62 years together before his passing.

Gene enjoyed to garden, fish, backpack, bicycle, kayak, and hunt and even built three wooden kayaks in the basement. He was also a volunteer fireman and a Mason. Gene liked a good joke, and Halloween and April Fool’s Day were his favorite times of year. His grandchildren were the light of Gene’s universe. He attended many field trips, taekwondo practices and meets, soccer games and dance recitals.

Gene moved into Prairie View Care Center in Woonsocket, in February of 2022.

Gene is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Scott (Cynthia); daughter, Jennifer (Patrick) Cuka; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Lyle (Gail) Grabin; sisters, Vicki (Alex) Evans and Arlette (Cliff) Brotherton; sisters-in-law, Judy Baldwin and Gayla (Pete) Crain; and many nieces and nephews.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Rexford and Ruth; brothers, Ronnie and Gary; and brother-in-law, Lee Baldwin.

