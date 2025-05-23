Father gifts Class of 2025 road trip in honor of son’s memory

By:
Published May 23, 2025, in School

In memory of his son, Sutton Senska who was a member of the Woonsocket Class of 2025, Scott Senska surprised the seniors from Woonsocket and Sanborn Central High Schools with a road trip on Monday, May 5, to Dave and Busters in Sioux Falls for food, arcade games and fun. About a month prior to the trip, Senska reached out to the parents of the seniors explaining his plan and to get permission to take the students out of school for the day for what he coined the “It’ll Buff Tour 2025.” Senska even got the schools involved with a bogus assignment to make sure that all the seniors were in class the morning of the trip. For the event, he chartered a bus for transportation to Sioux Falls, had t-shirts designed, provided game tokens and food at Dave and Busters, and coordinated the attendance of chaperones, photographers and a videographer to capture the memories. Senska wanted to give his son’s class a special gift, and he certainly accomplished that as it was an exceptional day of connecting, reminiscing and fun that the Class of 2025 will never forget as they hold their friend and classmate’s memory close. 

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

