Field in Forestburg ready for football

Published August 26, 2025, in Headline News, Sports

In what has been three years in the making, the Bucks football field that sits behind Sanborn Central School is ready to host varsity home games again. As was reported in the Sanborn Weekly Journal at the beginning of the season last year, a great deal of meticulous care had gone into getting the field game-ready, and that care just continued throughout the 24-25 school year and into the summer, and it was all worth it. According to Sanborn Central Superintendent Corey Flatten, it was completely a group effort in getting the field in the great shape it is in now. “School board members reseeded the field in the spring. Glanzer’s Backyard Design laid down additional seed, put on fertilizer and spot sprayed. Klaas Crop Consulting did soil and water samples to find out what nutrients were needed for the grass to grow. It was a community effort.”

For this season, Sanborn Central is scheduled to host some junior high and junior varsity games and two varsity contests. In addition to working on the ground and grass to get the field in good condition, a few other upgrades have taken place to get the field at the caliber Sanborn Central wanted it to be. Flatten reported, “We have a new sound system, and Westendorf Electric installed a new breaker for our lights. Santel put internet access in our press box to allow for better streaming. We are prepared and excited to bring games back to Sanborn Central.”

